Hay Truck burns

(Hay truck burns in Imperial)….The fire occurred at around 5:00 Wednesday evening.

The truck was in a field near P and 12th Street in Imperial. The truck was hauling hay and pulling a hay bailer. The driver reportedly noticed the hay in the trailer was on fire. He got out of the truck and attempted to extinguish the fire, but finally gave up and called the fire department. The County Department responded with two engines and paramedics. They were able to extinguish the blaze, but not before it destroyed the truck, hay bailer, and burned the hay the truck was hauling. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.