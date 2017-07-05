Air Quality Alert

(Air Quality Alert issued Independence Day)…It was issued for El Centro.

The Air Pollution Control District issued the Alert at 2:00 Tuesday afternoon. The Air Quality Index for Ozone had reached 115. That translates to an Air Quality Condition of Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. The high levels of Ozone were recorded at the 9th Street monitoring station. By Wednesday Morning, Air Quality in El Centro was listed as Moderate. The Environmental Protection Agency says high levels of Ozone are most detrimental to children and people with asthma.