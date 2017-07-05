Three in custody

(Body found at Salton Sea Beach)…Investigators say the discovery is being investigated as a homicide.

They say 3 men have been arrested. The body is that of a male, but that is the only description being released right now. The discovery was made Monday. County Sheriff’s investigators have arrested 36-year-old Taylor John, 46-year-old Edgar Gerardo, and 33-year-old Michael Guerra. All three were booked into County Jail on Suspected murder charges. Their bail was set at $1 million each. The incident remains under investigation.