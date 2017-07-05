Special IID Board meeting

(IID Board schedules a special meeting)….It will be held Thursday morning.

There is only one action item on the agenda. The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will discuss a service agreement with Irby Construction Company for electrical utility construction work. The item was carried over from the last regular IID Board meeting. The meeting will be called to order at 9:15 Thursday morning. The Directors will take public comments, before going into closed session to discuss legal issues. They are expected to reconvene into open session at 10:00 am. The meeting will be held in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.