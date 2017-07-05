Another succesful event

(Freedom Fest 2017)….It was again the biggest one-day event in Imperial County.

Freedom Fest has been held for the past 27 years at the Campus of Imperial Valley College. By all estimates, this year’s event was as big, if not bigger, than past years. The official totals are not in, but several sources say the crowds were every bit as large as past years. As usual, the crowds began slowly, with residents avoiding the hottest temperatures. As the sun went down, the crowd numbers increased. Not only were there large numbers of people on the IVC campus, but thousands more lined the canal banks and other county spots to enjoy the free fireworks display. Organizers were pleased with the turnout, and very grateful for the hundreds of volunteers who assisted in putting on another successful event.