Excessive Heat Warning Issued

Details

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Imperial and Yuma Valleys.

According to forecasters at the NWS Phoenix office , there is a potential for high to very high temperatures in southwest Arizona and southeast California Today through Friday. Temperatures will remain above normal through the week as a strong high pressure system will dominate the area. A gradual increase in moisture will lead to an increasing chance of precipitation. The NWS says there will be high to very high heat risk for much of the population , especially for individuals that are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling and/or hydration. Temperatures in the Imperial and Yuma Valleys are expected to reach as high as 115F on Friday. Winds will be out of the south with higher humidity expected and a slight chance of precipitation through the weekend.

