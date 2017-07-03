CHP Maximum Enforcement

(CHP out in force)….They went into their MEP mode at Six Friday evening.

The California Highway Patrol will remain in the Maximum Enforcement Program through Midnight Tuesday night. The MEP is when when the Highway Patrol goes into their Holiday mode, scheduling as many officers as possible to patrol the roadway during the holiday period. The CHP held a sobriety/drivers license checkpoint Saturday night. The Highway Patrol says officers are looking for any traffic infractions, especially drunk or otherwise impaired drivers, and those operating a vehicle unlicensed.