A busy week in Mexicali

(Emergency Services kept busy last week and over the weekend)….Several homicides and violent assaults were reported last week.

There was one kidnapping and 9 homeless people were found deceased. There were several fatal injury traffic collisions reported, including one in which three people lost their lives after the vehicle they were in collided into a canal. Sunday four people died in a two vehicle collision, and both vehicles crashed down a cliff near La Rumorosa, on the road between Mexicali and Tijuana.