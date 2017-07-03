New ECRMC Couplet Maternity Suites

(Ribbon Cutting Ceremony scheduled)…It is being hosted by the El Centro Regional Medical Center.

The ceremony will celebrate the introduction of Couplet Care Maternity Suites. The event will also include a baby shower for expectant mothers, and tours of the Couplet Care Maternity Suites. Educators will be onsite to answer questions on their Couplet Care Services. The Ceremony will be held at 1:00 pm July 5th, at the El Centro Regional Medical Center North Lobby, at the Ross Avenue entrance, 1415 Ross Avenue in El Centro.