Offices and agncies closed for the Holiday

(Tuesday is the 4th of July)…Most Government Offices, banks and other businesses will be closed that day.

For the County all administrative, non emergency offices and agencies will be closed in observance of Independence Day. All 24 hour hotlines will remain operational. He County Board of Supervisors will not be meeting this week. Imperial Irrigation District offices will also be closed Tuesday. For energy emergencies, customers should call 1-800-303-7756 or 760-335-3640. The IID Board will not be meeting Tuesday.