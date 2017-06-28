Scam Alert

Someone is apparently using the name of a former Brawley business to scam would-be customers.

Brawley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Katie Luna said that the Chamber has received several phone calls asking them to check out farm equipment that was advertised for sale on the internet at below market values. The equipment was allegedly offered by Stiff Equipment , Inc , a business that closed in 2013. The scam has been reported to the Brawley Police Department and an investigation has begun. Luna suggested people be careful when purchasing through the internet and that if something doesn't seem right about the deal , contact the local Chamber of Commerce or Better Business Bureau in the sellers area.