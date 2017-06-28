Higher Tobacco Tax Kicks in Saturday

If you dip , chew or vape you will be paying a lot more for your habit starting July 1, 2107.

The California tax rate on tobacco products other than cigarettes will jump from the current 27.3 to 65.08 per cent of the wholesale cost. The tax boost is a result of Proposition 56 passed by voters in 2016 which increased the excise tax rate on cigarettes and expanded the definition of tobacco products to include little cigars , smoking tobacco ( including shisha ) , chewing tobacco , snuff , nicotine delivery devices such as e-pipes , vape pens & e-hookahs. Nicotine delivery devices sold without nicotine are not subject to the tax. The tax rate on a pack of 20 premium cigarettes will remain at $2.87 per pack through June 30, 2018.