County Budget Process

(County Budget process underway)….It began at the Tuesday Board of Supervisors Meeting.

County Executive Officer Ralph Cordova presented the Board with information on the tentative budget. To start with, Cordova asked the Supervisors to approve the transfer of $1.8 million from the Revenue Stabilization Reserve due to the 2015-2016 carryover balance was not equal to the estimated $10 million carryover. He said the transfer would keep the budget alive until the new spending plan went into effect. The CEO also asked the Board to accept the fiscal year 2017-2018 proposal to balance with the transfer of funds. The Board agreed to begin Budget Hearings in September. Cordova said a final budget should be ready by October 2nd.