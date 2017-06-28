County Fire busy Tuesday

(Two brush fires Tuesday)….The first was reported at 1:50 Tuesday afternoon.

County Fire Chief Tony Rouhotas said the 3-alarm fire was located in the 200 Block of East Evan Hewes Highway in The El Centro area. He said the fire had spread across several properties. Five homes were evacuated as a precaution. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading. No injuries were reported and no homes damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Chief said a River Bottom fire was reported on the New River near Brawley. That fire was reported at 10:50 Tuesday night. Rouhotas said no structures are being threatened, but the focus is on keeping the fire from spreading to the West, where homes are located. The Chief said crews were still on the scene as of mid Wednesday morning. No injuries have been reported and no cause has been determined.