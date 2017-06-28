Salton Sea Bills move on to Assembly vote

(Salton Sea Bill package moves out of committee)…The Bill was authored by Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia and State Senator Ben Hueso.

Tuesday Garcia, chairman of the Assembly Committee on Water, Parks and Wildlife, ushered the critical Salton Sea Bill Package out of the committee. The Salton Sea Restoration Plan would codify the California Natural Resources Agency’s 10-year mitigation plan. The Salton Sea Obligations Act of 2018 would create a $500 million bond to fund the plan. The measures now go before the full Assembly for a vote.