Woman caught with drugs in her mouth

(45 year old woman arrested)…She was caught smuggling narcotics into the Calipatria State Prison.

Prison staff was monitoring surveillance equipment over the weekend when they were alerted to Griselda Munoz Vasquez. The woman was attempting to enter the visitors’ area. She was at the prison to visit David Vasquez, an inmate at the facility. Prison staff said the woman was acting suspiciously. When they approached her and began to speak with her, they noticed something in her mouth. The woman removed two bindles from her mouth and handed them to the staff. The bindles contained 7.6 grams of heroin, with an estimated prison value of $5,700. She was searched and placed under arrest. Officials say the evidence connected David Vasquez to the crime. The inmate was placed in Administrative segregation. The woman was booked into County Jail. She faces felony charges that could result in 3-5 years in prison.