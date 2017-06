Summer program for kids

(Summer reading program in Calexico)….It is a Day Camp and will run through August 10.

Camarena Memorial Library in Calexico is hosting the program. It is called Building a Better World. The program encourages students on summer vacation to stay active. The program allows families to bring their children for fun and educational activities. One of the activities is Artist in the Library, were the children are introduced to local artists and they learn how to create their own art.