Director of Area Agency on Aging is leaving

(Norma Saikhon is moving)…She has served as the Director of the AAA for the past 18 years.

Saikhon is resigning her position effective July 6th. The County Board of Supervisors will appoint an interim Director of the Area Agency on Aging. That person will serve the remainder of Saikhon’s term, which ends in 2019. The election for the office is in 2018. Saikhon and her husband, Richard Fragale, are selling their home and moving to Yuma to be closer to family. Fragale has served as Superintendent in the Brawley High School District, The Central High School District and in Calexico. He was also one of the creators of the Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program.