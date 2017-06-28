Low Cost Microchipping

The Humane Society of Imperial County is offering low cost micro chipping for dogs and cats.

Every year pets run away after being frightened by the loud noises and bright flashes of fireworks. Pets that are micro chipped can be easily identified and returned home safely. The Humane Society will micro chip your dog or cat for just $20.00. This includes lifetime registration and there are no monthly or annual fees. There is no appointment needed and there is no down time for your pet as no anesthesia is used. The $20.00 micro chipping program is available through July 1. The Humane Society urges you to do everything you can to keep your pets safe this Fourth of July.