Ag Benefit scholarships

(2017 Ag Benefit Program Scholarships)…They were handed out during the Board of Supervisors meeting.

Under the program, the Agricultural Benefit Program provides matching funds to qualifying students who will be majoring in agriculture or a closely related field. The County funds match scholarships already obtained by the applicants. Tuesday, 28 qualifying students received a cumulative total of $58,250. A reception was held adjacent to the Board Chambers following the ceremony awarding the students with their scholarship certificates.