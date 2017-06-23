Border Patrol Agent Assaulted

A U.S. Border Patrol agent was assaulted Thursday afternoon in Calexico.

According to the Border Patrol , at about 3:40 p.m. , agents saw three men scale the fence at the international boundary , crossing illegally from Mexico into the United States. A Border Patrol agent attempted to apprehend the men but the men resisted and the agent was kicked several times in the face. Other agents responded to the scene and subdued the men. The three men were arrested and face charges of assault on a federal agent. The agent was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim said , " There will be legal consequences anytime a person assaults or attempts to assault a Border Patrol agent."