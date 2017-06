Calexico Chamber Annual event

(The Summer Sonata is this Thursday)….It is hosted by the Calexico Chamber of Commerce.

The Summer Sonata is the Calexico Chamber’s annual Membership Mixer and the 2017 Lava Lamp0 Awards. The Awards are presented annually to a deserving Calexico resident. This year’s event will be held at the Cultural Arts Center on Heffernan Avenue in Calexico. Doors open at 6:00 pm. Contact the Calexico Chamber for Ticket information.