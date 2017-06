Collision on Cole Road, near Dogwood

(Compact cars collide)…It occurred on West Cole Road, at Dogwood.

The California Highway Patrol responded at 9:43 Friday morning. They found the vehicles in the middle of the road, with the occupants still inside their vehicles. The CHP says one of the drivers is disabled and was unable to exit their vehicle. The Highway Patrol says it did not appear that there were any injuries as a result of the collision. The CHP is investigating the collision.