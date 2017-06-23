17 year old going for the National title

(Brawley senior has won the state title)

She is a senior at Brawley Union High School. Earlier this month she was crowned Miss California High School Rodeo Queen 2017. She is a former Cattle Call Teen Queen. Her sister Chelsey was Cattle Call Queen in 2016. Cailee has maintained a 4.0 GPA at BUHS. She was the President of the BUHS Rodeo Club. She is a member of the Junior Fair Board. And, if that was not enough, she is a part time Dance Instructor and receptionist for Ooh La La Dance Studio. She will be competing for the National title in Wyoming on July 22nd. But first, she must raise the money to travel to Wyoming. A Meet and Greet, Silent Auction fundraiser has been scheduled for June 29th. It will be held at the Stockmans Club in Brawley, beginning at 6:30 pm. For more information on the fundraiser contact Alexis Chalupnik at 760-550-4022.