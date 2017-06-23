Humane Society of the Imperial Valley

(Local Humane Society gets some help)…They can still use a lot more.

This week two San Diego based organizations visited the El Centro facility. Representatives from Thrive Animal Rescue and Rescue Express toured the local Humane Society facility on Pico in El Centro. Thrive Animal Rescue wound up taking 15 dogs and four cats with them for adoption in San Diego. The representatives said they were committed to helping the local shelter to get a good building, get much needed air conditioning and get the things they need to house their dogs. The Humane Society of Imperial Valley said they still needed local interest. Anyone who would like to donate or volunteer should contact the local Humane Society.