Sporadic power outages

(Excessive heat creates power outages)…Most of the outages were on Tuesday when temperatures topped the 120-degree mark.

The Imperial Irrigation District says even then, the outages were only sporadic. There was an outage in Brawley due to blown line and transformer fuses. An outage in Imperial was reported on Weinert Road. It involved about 41 customers due to blown line fuses from Bird Contact. And in Heber there was an outage on North Harmony Way. A blown transformer knocked the power out for 28 IID customers. In all incidents the power was quickly restored to those affected.