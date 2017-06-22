Veteran of the Year for the 56th District

(Veteran of the Year recognized)…. Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia recognized Kimberly Vincent.

She was named the Veteran of the Year for the 56th Assembly District. The recognition was at the 10th Annual California Veteran of the Year Luncheon. Vincent traveled to Sacramento to attend the Luncheon Wednesday. The El Centro resident is a US Navy Veteran. The Assemblyman said Vincent was a veteran’s resource aficionado who has been hailed as the unofficial first point of contact for veteran services in Imperial County. Garcia Recognized Vincent at the Luncheon as a true patriot and exemplary citizen.