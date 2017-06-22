Traffic Accident Takes Lives Of 2 Kids

  • You are here:  
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon and resulted in the death of two children.

The accident was reported at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound Interstate 8 at the Highway 98 over crossing near Ocotillo. According to the CHP , a car eastbound on I-8 and driven by 19-year old Alexis Oceguera of El Centro , attempted to change lanes and failed to see a car that was in that lane. Oceguerra attempted to avoid a collision and ran off the highway into the center divider and overturned. Two boys , a 16-year old and a 5-year old , were ejected from the car and sustained fatal injuries. A 4-year old girl was partially ejected , she was transported to Rady's Childrens Hospital in San Diego with major injuries. Another passenger , 53-year old Lydia Oceguera of El Centro , was transported to a San Diego hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The driver also received minor injuries. Initial investigation indicates that the children in the car were unrestrained. The collision remains under investigation.

