Some affects of the extreme heat

(Excessive heat affects)…There have been no fatalities reported as a result of the extreme temperatures.

The heat is affecting commerce. The Weather Channel says it has been so hot, commercial flights have been canceled. 20 flights were canceled at the Phoenix Airport Tuesday. Las Vegas flights were also affected. There has been no word on military flights out of NAF or the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma. The heat is affecting the local Air Quality. The Air Pollution Control District says the extreme heat affects the atmosphere. They say it holds the Particulate Matter down, and it dissipates into the atmosphere at a slower rate. Two more Air Alerts were issued Tuesday for the Calexico area. Again it was very high levels of PM 2.5. Air Quality was listed as Unhealthy for everyone Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday morning, Air Quality in Calexico was listed as moderate after the Particulate Matter Levels decreased overnight.