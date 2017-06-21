Diabetes Education

(Free Diabetes Education Classes)…Three classes are offered the rest of this month.

The next class is Thursday. El Centro Regional Medical Center, in partnership with Calexico Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District, offers the Free Diabetes Education Classes. Participants will learn how to manage diabetes and reduce health risks. Everyone is welcome. No appointment is needed. The Classes are being held at the El Centro Outpatient Clinic, 385 West Main Street in El Centro. Classes start at 8:00 am. Classes are also scheduled for June 26th and 29th.