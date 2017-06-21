Affective energy conservation

(A lot of energy is used during exceptionally hot days)…The Imperial Irrigation District says there are ways to ensure there are fewer outages.

They recommend keeping the thermostat between 75 and 78 degrees during the day. They also recommend changing the routine of using appliances during the peak period of the day. The peak period is between 4-8 in the evening. It is recommended that residents change, and use their appliances at a different time to avoid overloads during the peak periods. Other conservation practices would also help, but just the two mentioned would do a lot to ensure the power remains on, and everyone can get through the extreme heat relatively comfortable.