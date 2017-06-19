More Meth In A Gas Tank

U.S. Border Patrol agents found methamphetamine hidden in a gas tank, again.

The incident occurred Saturday morning at the Highway 86 checkpoint near Salton City. A canine team alerted to a luxury SUV when the vehicle approached the checkpoint. The car and driver were referred to secondary inspection where slightly over 29 pounds of meth was discovered hidden in the gas tank. The methamphetamine has a street value of over $87,000. The driver , a Lawfully Permitted Resident was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.