MANA's Major annual event

(MANA de Imperial Valley fundraising date)…It will be MANA’s largest fundraiser of the year.

It is the annual Las Primeras Awards Gala and Scholarship Fundraiser. This year it will be held on Friday, October 20th. The event is traditionally held at the Old Eucalyptus School House in El Centro. MANA again will be honoring three strong community advocates this year. They will be named in September. Contact MANA to nominate possible recipients for this year’s awards.