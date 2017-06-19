Unhealthy Air Continues

The Imperial Valley Air Pollution Control District has issued another air quality alert.

According to the APCD , the 9th Street observation site in El Centro has measured Ozone AQI of 164 , Unhealthy , with children and people with asthma at risk. The US EPA cautions that active children and adults and people with lung disease such as asthma , should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors. Earlier Monday morning an air quality alert had been issued for Calexico. Westmorland and Niland air is classified as moderate while the Brawley station reports air quality as good.