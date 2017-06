Supervisors face a short agenda

(Board of Supervisors agenda)…The Board meets Tuesday Morning.

The Public agenda includes just one action item. The Board will be asked to approve the Imperial County Workforce Development Board Local Plan for 2017-2020. The Supervisors will hold employee recognition ceremonies, and they will be asked to declare this month as Responsible Fatherhood Month. The meeting is held in the Board Chambers at the County Administration Center on Main Street in El Centro.