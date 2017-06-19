Latest Jobless report

(Unemployment down almost a point)…The latest report is for May.

It was released recently by the Labor Market Information Division of the Employment Development Depart. The Jobless rate for Imperial County in May was 20.5 percent, down from a revised 21.3 in April, and below the year-ago estimate of 22.6 percent. This compares to an unadjusted rate of 4.2 percent for the state and a 4.1 percent for the nation during the same period. The report indicates 15,200 eligible workers in Imperial County were unemployed in May, out of a labor force of 74,000.