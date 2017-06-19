Calexico Air Quality

(High levels of PM 2.5 in the Border City)…Air Quality Alerts were issued throughout the weekend.

The Alerts are issued by the Air Pollution Control District. Air Quality was reported as Unhealthy several times over the weekend, Friday through Sunday. PM 2.5 is a finite Particulate Matter, create mostly from vehicle emissions. People most effected by the increase levels of PM 2.5 are those with respiratory of heart disease, the elderly and children. By Monday morning Air Quality in Calexico was listed as Moderate.