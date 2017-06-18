Excessive Heat Warning

The Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service ( NWS ) remains in effect.

The warning for temperatures in the 120F range for the Imperial , Yuma and Mexicali Valleys will last through 8:00 p.m. Thursday. According to the NWS , very hot temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illness. Those working or exercising outdoors during the daytime , the elderly and those without adequate air conditioning will be most at risk. As a precaution , never leave kids of pets in cars. Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol. sugar and caffeine. When outdoors wear light colored clothing and a wide-brimmed hat that keep your head and body cooler. Take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Take advantage of Cool Center locations, A list of Imperial County Cool Center is available on the KXO Radio Facebook page.

Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat illness. Early symptoms include things such as headaches , thirst , and muscle cramps. Serious symptoms include weakness , skin that is cool to the touch , fast but weak pulse , nausea and feinting. Severe symptoms include hot and red dry skin , fast and strong pulse . sweating that has stopped and unconsciousness. Untreated heat illness can lead to fatal heat stroke.