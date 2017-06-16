Elder abuse awareness

(Elder and Dependent Adult Abuse Awareness Month)…It was declared recently by the County Board of Supervisors.

The local awareness campaign is being led by the Imperial County Adult Protective Services. The observation of the month provides the opportunity for individuals, organizations and agencies to promote a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older persons by raising awareness of the prevalence of elder and dependent adult abuse in our community, how to recognize signs of abuse and how to report suspected abuse. The County is participating in the awareness campaign with small purple flags at the front of the County Administration Building on Main Street in El Centro. Each small flag represents a report of elder abuse in Imperial County. Billboards have also been placed around the county.