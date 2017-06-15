Final count released

(Final results for Special election)…The results were released Wednesday.

The special election was held June 6th. The election was to fill Division one Imperial Irrigation District Director vacancy that was left by the resignation of Matt Desert in January. The final results did not change the outcome previously reported. Juanita Salas received 45.77 percent of the vote. John Edgar Ed Snively picked up 33.03 percent of the vote. Tony Gallegos picked up just over 11 percent of the vote and Blake Miles received just over 10 percent. Voter turn-out was reported at 19.01 percent. Out of 10, 616 registered voters in Division One, only 2,018 cast a ballot in the special election.