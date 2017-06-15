Flag Day ceremony

(Flag Day Ceremony in El Centro)…It was held Wednesday at the Bucklin Park Veteran’s Memorial.

The event was hosted by the American Legion Post 25. It included a traditional proper way to dispose of an American Flag that is no longer usable. Members of the American Legion and Boy Scout Troop 4070 participated in the ceremony. During the demonstration, a flag was burned. Several others followed. Attending the ceremony were several dignitaries, including El Centro Mayor Alex Cardenas and representatives from the offices of Congressman Juan Vargas and Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia. The American Legion Post said they would like to make the ceremony an annual Flag Day event.