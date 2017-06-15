Stay safe during extreme heat

(Extremely high temperatures forecast)…The National Weather Services says temperatures will range from 114 degrees to 120 Saturday through mid next week.

The say temperatures Monday through Wednesday will be dangerously hot and near all time highs. They say heat related illness will be possible to the entire population. It is recommended those who work out doors, or have to be outside during the next few days remain hydrated, take several breaks in a shady area, and wear light, loose fitting clothes. Everybody else who will be outdoors, know where the Cool Centers are located. Lists of Cool Centers are available at the County, IID and Public Health Department websites. Summer safety tips are also available at the health department website.