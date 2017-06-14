Two Arrests In Imperial Shooting

Two suspects have been arrested following an early Tuesday morning shooting in Imperial.

According to information provided by the Imperial Police Department , officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Sunflower Way at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The reporting party told officers that they had heard gunshots early in the morning but didn't notice anything unusual when the checked. Later they discovered that there were several bullet holes in their vehicle parked in the driveway. Officers were able to locate several spent shell casings as well as bullet holes in the house. Further investigation led officers to determine that there were several possible suspects involved. Later , an Imperial Police officer located the suspects and made a traffic stop near Aten Blvd. and Dogwood Road and detained them for questioning. A search warrant was obtained for a Holtville residence and there officers located a semiautomatic handgun and other evidence. The suspects , 24-year old Skye Acosta and 23-year old Amy Ulibarri , were arrested and charged with shooting at an occupied dwelling , shooting at an unoccupied vehicle , criminal threats , conspiracy as well as aiding and abetting. According to Imperial Police the investigation is ongoing and asked that anyone who might have any information about the incident contact the Imperial Police Investigations Department.