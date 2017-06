Reminder. Aten Road Detour

Just a reminder , Union Pacific Railroad and the City of Imperial crews will be working on the railroad tracks between Highway 86 and Clark Road Thursday.

That portion of Aten Road will be closed from 7:00 a.m. Thursday until 5:00 p.m. or at such time as the work is completed. Detours will be posted. The work is necessary to repair a loose rail. Once that is done , road improvements will also be made.