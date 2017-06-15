It's Hot and Getting Hotter

The National Weather Service ( NWS ) expects temperatures to climb this weekend and then go even higher the first of next week.

The NWS had already issued a warning that Imperial , Yuma and Mexicali temperatures could reach 115F Saturday and Sunday and have now said that the mercury could hit as high as 122F Monday through Wednesday. The NWS says these temperatures will bring high heat risk this weekend , becoming very high Monday through Wednesday. Heat related illnesses will be possible due to the long duration with little or no overnight relief.