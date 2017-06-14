Job Fair

(CBP Officer Job Fair)….It will be held Friday.

Customs and Border Protection/ Calexico Ports of Entry will be hosting the Job Fair. It is being held at the Imperial County Workforce Development Office at 2799 South 4th Street in El Centro. The event will run from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm. CBP Officers/Recruiters will be on site to assist applicants with questions related to the CBP Officer position, on-line application, hiring process, and other information. All applicants must be a United States Citizen, and resident of the US. Must be referred for selection prior to their 40th birthday, must have a valid state drivers license, and No criminal record. In addition, applicants must pass an entrance exam, medical exam, physical fitness assessment, structured interview, drug test, polygraph examination and background investigation.