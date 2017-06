Old park, made new

(Brawley has a new, beautiful park)….It is the Alice A. Gereaux Park.

It has been renovated. The Grand Re-opening of the park was held Tuesday. The park now features walking paths, larger than life sculptures, pick nick area, a large splash pad, and other amenities. The renovation was supported by a $2.7 million California State Parks grant. It is located at Magnolia Street and North Eastern Avenue in Brawley, near J.W. Oakley School.