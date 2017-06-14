FM107.5 Has Joined The Raiders Nations

KXO , FM107.5 , has signed an agreement to broadcast the Oakland Raiders games in the Imperial , Yuma and Mexicali Valleys.

The Imperial Valley station will start coverage with the first pre-season game of the year when the Raiders visit the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday , August 12, 2107. The 3-time Super Bowl Champions are expected to contend for the AFC West title. According to KXO President and General Manager Gene Brister , " We are excited to be able to bring a team of the caliber of the Oakland Raiders to the Valley. Their extensive fan base now have even more reason to cheer." FM107.5 will carry all the Oakland Raiders games , pre- and regular season , live.