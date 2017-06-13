Job Center Operator to remain the same

(America’s Job Center of California Operator in Imperial County)…It will continue to be the County Workforce Development Office Board.

Miguel Figueroa, Director of the Workforce Development Office told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday the appropriate grants have been approved, allowing his office to continue to operate the Job Center and Career Service Provider for the next four years. The Board of Supervisors approved the presentation on a 3-0 vote. Supervisors Raymond Castillo and John Renison did not vote on the issue. Both Supervisors are traveling to Washington D.C. on County business.