Two Arrested Smuggling Drugs

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man and woman suspected of smuggling methamphetamine.

The incident occurred at about 3:00 p.m. Monday at the Highway 86 checkpoint near Salton City. During primary inspection , a canine team alerted to the suspect's car. They were referred to secondary inspection where agents located slightly over 36 pounds of methamphetamine in hidden compartment in the car's seats. The meth has a street value of over $120,000. The suspects were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.